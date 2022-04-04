Watch CBS News

Man dead after freight train hits vehicle in Will County

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

One person dead after train hits pickup truck in Will County 01:11

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a train in Will County Monday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m., the 64-year-old man was driving a red GMC pickup truck across the Murphy Road crossing between Will and Cooper roads in Wilmington Township near Coal City.

A BNSF freight train headed north hit the vehicle and the man was ejected, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported. He died at the scene.

The Will County Sheriff's and Coroner's office were on the scene. Authorities were interviewing the train interview late Monday afternoon.

