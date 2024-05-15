1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting in liquor store parking lot on Chicago's South Side

1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting in liquor store parking lot on Chicago's South Side

1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting in liquor store parking lot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Englewood Tuesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police said the group was standing in the parking lot of a Halsted Grocery and Liquor, in the 700 block of West 71st Street, when shots were fired.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

A 38-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 34-year-old man was treated and then released.

Police said the circumstances behind the shooting are still unclear.

Police are searching for the shooter. No one has been arrested.