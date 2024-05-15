Watch CBS News
Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in liquor store parking lot on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Englewood Tuesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police said the group was standing in the parking lot of a Halsted Grocery and Liquor, in the 700 block of West 71st Street, when shots were fired. 

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

A 38-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 34-year-old man was treated and then released.

Police said the circumstances behind the shooting are still unclear.

Police are searching for the shooter. No one has been arrested.

Mugo Odigwe
Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 6:06 AM CDT

