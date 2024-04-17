Chicago police seek man wanted for damaging property at CTA Red Line Grand stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for a man who caused property damage at a CTA Red Line stop last week.

It happened on April 11 around 10:30 p.m. at the Red Line Grand stop at 521 N. State St.

The person was described as a Black man between 35 and 50 years of age.

Surveillance photos showed the man was wearing black pants and gray shoes during the incident.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.