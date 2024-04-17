Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek man wanted for damaging property at CTA Red Line Grand stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for a man who caused property damage at a CTA Red Line stop last week.

It happened on April 11 around 10:30 p.m. at the Red Line Grand stop at 521 N. State St.

The person was described as a Black man between 35 and 50 years of age.

Surveillance photos showed the man was wearing black pants and gray shoes during the incident.

suspect-in-red-line-property-damage
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 1:02 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.