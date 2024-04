CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify a man wanted for cutting buckles off handicapped seating on a CTA bus last month.

They say it happened on the #8449 bus on March 18.

The offender was described as a Black man between the ages of 40 to 50 years old.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.