Man critically wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting left a man critically injured in the Grand Crossing community Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:11 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving on 75th Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he was shot in the abdomen and the right leg by an unknown shooter, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported an Audi sport-utility vehicle was seen in a driveway entrance in the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue. The passenger-side rear door was open, and red crime scene tape was set up nearby.

Several adjacent blocks were cordoned off following the shooting.

There were also reports of a crash at 74th and Halsted streets in Englewood – about a mile and a half west – that might be associated with the shooting.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.