Man critically wounded in shooting in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded while on a porch in West Englewood Friday evening.

At 6:41 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on the porch of a home in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue when two suspects took out guns and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 7:51 PM

