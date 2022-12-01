Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man is critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of South King Drive around 9:26 p.m.
Police said the victim, 20, was walking on the sidewalk when a black SUV approached, and an unknown suspect fired shots before fleeing the area.
The victim was found on the ground unresponsive by officers with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
A gun was recovered laying next to the victim police said.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.