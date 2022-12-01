Watch CBS News
Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man is critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of South King Drive around 9:26 p.m.

Police said the victim, 20, was walking on the sidewalk when a black SUV approached, and an unknown suspect fired shots before fleeing the area.

The victim was found on the ground unresponsive by officers with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A gun was recovered laying next to the victim police said.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

