Man charged with spray-painting swastikas on homes, vehicles in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged with allegedly spray-painting swastikas on several homes and vehicles in Elmhurst.

Joel Jexie, 25, is charged with three counts of hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property.

Elmhurst police responded to a call on July 9 of vandalism on Oak Street. Officers observed swastikas painted on two garage doors of the home as well as on a Lexus ES 350. Three days later on July 12, Elmhurst police received another call of a swastika spray-painted on a Volkswagen Atlas on Crockett Avenue.

Further investigation identified Jexie as a suspect in the two cases as well as an incident where a swastika was spray-painted on a home on Walnut Street in April.

He was taken into custody yesterday afternoon from his home without incident.

"The allegations against Mr. Jexie are very disturbing and have been charged accordingly," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and the allegations against Mr. Jexie in no way represent the welcoming, good-hearted people of DuPage County. I thank the Elmhurst Police Department for their work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State's Attorneys Rob Willis and Grace Barsanti for their efforts on this case."

Jexie's next court appearance is scheduled for August 5.