Bond denied for Maywood man charged with stealing tools, thousands worth of lottery tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Maywood man is charged with breaking into two businesses and stealing more than $6,000 worth of lottery tickets, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Saturday.

Sheriff's Police Detectives, with the assistance of Franklin Park Police Detectives, arrested Dion Johnson, of the 800 block of South 13th Avenue in Maywood Tuesday.

Johnson was identified as the suspect who burglarized a deli on the day of his arrest and stole $6,327 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets.

He was also identified as the suspect who previously broke into a hardware store in Franklin Park and took various tools.

Detectives used video footage from both locations and a nearby gas station - showing Johnson using a brick to break in each location and retrieve the stolen items.

Footage also identified the vehicle with stolen license plates that Johnson used during each burglary. Detectives recovered narcotics from Johnson during the arrest after he attempted to dispose of them.

A name inquiry of Johnson was conducted and returned with an active warrant for burglary out of DuPage County.

Johnson appeared for a bond hearing Thursday at Maywood Courthouse. He was charged with burglary and given a $75,000 D bond and a $15,000 D bond for manufacturing and delivering less than 15 grams of cocaine and was denied bond for the retail theft.

He remains in custody.