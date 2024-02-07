Chesterton, Indiana man charged with identity theft, stealing thousands from elderly suburban Chicago resident

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A home aide to an elderly man in Naperville was charged accused of using his identity and stealing over $10,000 from his accounts.

Zoran Tasevski, 43, of Chesterton, Indiana was arrested Monday following an investigation initiated in October of 2021. He is facing aggravated identity theft and theft charges.

The arrest comes after a family member of the victim reported that Tasevski, who was a live-in tenant and aide, failed to fulfill his obligations with assisting the victim, who is over 60 years old, with house chores, and monthly bill pay. The alleged inactions led to the mortgage being unpaid for nearly two years, gas being shut off, and the victim being treated at a hospital for dehydration and pneumonia, according to police.

While caring for the victim, Tasevski had access to finances and personal information belonging to the victim since 2019. Tasevski allegedly applied for credit cards using the information - adding himself as an authorized user and stole money from the victim's accounts.

The total loss sustained by the victim was over $100,000, police said.

Tasevski was taken into custody in Indiana on Jan. 23, by the U.S. Secret Service and Chesterton Police Department, and was taken to Naperville and then DuPage County Jail on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.