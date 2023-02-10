Michigan man charged with attempting to meet detective posing as girl under 15-years-old

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Michigan man was arrested in Chicago after attempting to meet a detective who posed as an underaged girl for a sexual relationship, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Kyle J. Conner, 36, was arrested on Thursday after driving to meet with the detective.

The office says for the past several weeks, Conner was communicating with the undercover detective posing as a girl under the age of 15 online. He also made arrangements to meet for a sexual encounter.

Conner was in the Chicagoland area working a convention when he drove to meet the 'girl' but was met by detectives and placed into custody.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "Over the last several months, our detectives and Special Investigations Group in collaboration with our federal partners have arrested a number of adults who try and meet children for sex. We are going to continue being aggressive in seeking those who prey on our children."

Conner is charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, and distributing harmful material.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.