Man charged with attempted murder in park attack involving dog in Chicago suburb

Man and dog attack woman at park in McHenry; man charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked a woman in a park in McHenry on Sunday.

According to McHenry police, officers responded to Peterson Park just before 3:30 p.m. Police determined a man, identified as Raymond Link, 47, attacked and battered a 59-year-old woman along with his unleashed dog.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine with multiple dog bites and injuries to her face. She was later flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

Police said the woman and Link were both walking their dogs at the time of the attack.

A 27-year-old man tried to intervene and was also injured. Police said he was treated for a broken clavicle and dog bite.

"The attack was unprovoked and there did not appear to be any connection between Link and the victim," police said in a news release.

In addition to attempted murder, Link was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery by strangulation.

Police said Link's dog was later located and released to the care of McHenry County Animal Control.