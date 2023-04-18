Chicago man charged with a dozen retail thefts in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple felonies for stealing from two different businesses in Lakeview dating back to December.

On Monday, police arrested Donte Elbert, 26, of Chicago in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue.

He was identified as the person who stole from the same business, in the 3200 block of North Clark Street, 11 times between December and April. He is also charged in connection to another theft that happened on Monday, in the 3200 block of North Broadway Avenue.

Elbert is charged with nine felony counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300, three felony counts of retail theft of merchandise greater than $300, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

He is due to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.