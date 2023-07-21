Chicago man charged in West Englewood carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 40-year-old man in the West Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday.

Raequan Dooley, 23, of Chicago was arrested Thursday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, in the 5700 block of South State Street.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from the victim, in the 6900 block of South Racine Avenue around 10 p.m.

Dooley was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

He is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.