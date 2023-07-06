Bond set for Naperville man charged in West Chicago hit-and-run

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) – Bond was set for a man accused of striking and killing a bicyclist in West Chicago on Tuesday, The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

John Gray, 26, of Naperville appeared in bond court on Thursday where his bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. He was charged with one count of failure to report an accident involving death.

West Chicago police responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Joliet Street and Wilson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Renato Vargas-Gutierrez, unconscious and not breathing with his bicycle partially underneath him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Vargas-Gutierrez was riding his bicycle southbound on Joliet Street when he was struck by the vehicle driven by Gray, who then fled the scene.

Authorities located gray near the area of Stevens Court and Continental Drive four minutes later.

"It is alleged that after striking Mr. Vargas-Gutierrez with his vehicle, instead of contacting authorities or remaining at the scene to aid his victim, Mr. Gray fled," said Robert Berlin. "I offer my sincerest condolences to Renato's family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and friendship they once enjoyed with Renato."

Gray is due back in court on Aug. 3 for arraignment.