Man charged for punching CPD officer in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after allegedly punching a Chicago police officer in South Loop Wednesday night.

Craig Smart, 34, of Monee, Illinois is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

He was arrested in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

Police said the offender approached the officer, became aggressive, and struck him in the face.

The offender was placed into custody and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Smart is due in bond court Thursday.