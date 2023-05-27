Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in Near West Side stabbing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after stabbing another man on the city's Near West Side.

On Thursday around 9:11 a.m., police arrested Devon Williams, 22, in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Police say Williams allegedly stabbed the 41-year-old victim minutes earlier, in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

Williams is due in bond court Saturday. 

