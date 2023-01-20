Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder during Saint Charles home invasion due back in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to court today for the man charged with murder after a home invasion in Saint Charles.

Police say last weekend, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, 26, and at least one other accomplice broke into this apartment building and zip-tied the hands of everyone inside.

As they were robbing the place, another 25-year-old man showed up, confronted them, and they all exchanged gunfire.

Koutroumbis' accomplice was killed, and the 25-year-old was hospitalized.

A court hearing is set for this morning at 9 a.m.

