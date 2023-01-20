Man charged with murder during Saint Charles home invasion due back in court

Suspect charged with murder in St. Charles home invasion due back in court

Suspect charged with murder in St. Charles home invasion due back in court

Suspect charged with murder in St. Charles home invasion due back in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to court today for the man charged with murder after a home invasion in Saint Charles.

Police say last weekend, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, 26, and at least one other accomplice broke into this apartment building and zip-tied the hands of everyone inside.

As they were robbing the place, another 25-year-old man showed up, confronted them, and they all exchanged gunfire.

Koutroumbis' accomplice was killed, and the 25-year-old was hospitalized.

A court hearing is set for this morning at 9 a.m.