Man charged with murder during Saint Charles home invasion due back in court
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to court today for the man charged with murder after a home invasion in Saint Charles.
Police say last weekend, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, 26, and at least one other accomplice broke into this apartment building and zip-tied the hands of everyone inside.
As they were robbing the place, another 25-year-old man showed up, confronted them, and they all exchanged gunfire.
Koutroumbis' accomplice was killed, and the 25-year-old was hospitalized.
A court hearing is set for this morning at 9 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.