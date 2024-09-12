Man charged in home invasions, standoff in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged after home invasions in South Barrington early Monday morning.

According to police, Mathew P. Miller was arrested and is facing home invasion and attempted residential burglary charges. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

South Barrington police said around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, residents in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision woke up to a man in their home. They confronted the suspect as he climbed out a window.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responding to the first break-in heard glass breaking at a nearby home.

Residents at the home told police the suspect announced he had a gun as he went upstairs and barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers took Miller into custody after an over two-hour standoff.