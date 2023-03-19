Man charged with carjacking handicapped woman on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is charged after carjacking a handicapped woman Friday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Tavion Jones, 18, was arrested around 11:52 a.m. on Friday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, in the 1700 block of West 68th Street.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, took a vehicle by force from the 63-year-old victim, in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Jones was in possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle and was placed into custody.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Jones is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.