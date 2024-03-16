Man charged with hitting, killing woman with car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with murder Saturday after police said he struck a woman with a car in a Chatham neighborhood parking lot this week, and the woman later died.

Jeremy Cummings, 38, of Evanston, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the incident this past Wednesday.

Police said at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, a witness saw Cummings in the 100 block of West 79th Street, quarreling with a 30-year-old woman.

Cummings then got into his car, a black sedan, and hit the woman with the car, police said. He drove off east on 79th Street, police said.

Cummings was arrested on Thursday in Evanston, police said.

He is due for an initial court appearance on Sunday.