Man charged with concealing firearm on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is charged after attempting to flee while allegedly concealing a firearm on the CTA Red Line platform Tuesday morning.

Erion Harrington, 22, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of criminal damage to government property, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Police said he was observed on the platform, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 1:08 a.m., clutching his waistband area where he appeared to conceal the firearm.

The offender tried to flee but was apprehended by the Public Transportation Tactical Team, according to police.

A weapon was recovered, and the offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Harrington is due in bond court on Aug. 15.