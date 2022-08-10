Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with concealing firearm on CTA Red Line platform

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is charged after attempting to flee while allegedly concealing a firearm on the CTA Red Line platform Tuesday morning. 

Erion Harrington, 22, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of criminal damage to government property, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Police said he was observed on the platform, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 1:08 a.m., clutching his waistband area where he appeared to conceal the firearm.

The offender tried to flee but was apprehended by the Public Transportation Tactical Team, according to police.

A weapon was recovered, and the offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Harrington is due in bond court on Aug. 15. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.