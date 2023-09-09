Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting of another man in Maywood back in July.

Maywood police said on July 16, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 4th and Main Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, identified as 43-year-old Tristan Meeks of Maywood, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Charles Williams, 27 of Chicago, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting.

Williams is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday at the Cook County Leighton Courthouse.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Maywood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.