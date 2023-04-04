Man charged with exposing himself to young girls near school in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to preteen girls in Batavia.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., a father called police and told them his preteen daughter, and another preteen girl, had been in the playground area at H.C. Storm School, 305 N. Van Nortwick Ave. when a man exposed himself to them.



The incident was reported about half an hour after it happened, police said. At the time, officers were not able to find the man, who had last been seen leaving on a bicycle.

But police obtained surveillance video and found a man matching the description the girls provided.

Matthew Mroz, 36, of St. Charles, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and public indecency within 500 feet of a school with children present – both felonies – as well as misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a child, public indecency, and disorderly conduct.

Matthew Mroz Batavia Police

Anyone with further information on this incident should call the Batavia Police Investigations Division, at (630) 454-2500.