Man charged with deadly stabbing of aunt inside Gary residence

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A man is in custody after stabbing his aunt to death inside a residence before fleeing the scene in Gary, Indiana Friday afternoon.

Gary police said around 1:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Baker Street for a domestic situation with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds inside the residence.

The suspect, who was the victim's nephew, fled the residence prior to police arrival - running north down the street last wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants, according to police.

Gary Fire Department Medics arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A witness inside the residence said she had seen her cousin on top of the victim stabbing her with what appeared to be a knife-like item with a black handle.

The victim had told her to run, and she fled the residence seeking help, police said.

While searching for the suspect, officers received an additional call of a black male running naked in the area of 7th Avenue and Clark Road.

Officers, including a K9 unit, went to the area and observed a man, later identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Benyoun, who matched the description of the suspect. Officers approached the male and ordered him to stop running before he was taken into custody.

He was given a Tyvek suit by medics and checked for injuries before being placed in a squad car and transported to the police department, police said.

Benyoun was charged with one count of murder and one count of public nudity.

He remains in custody and will be transported to the Lake County Jail.