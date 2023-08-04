Munster man charged after months-long child exploitation investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested and charged earlier this week following a months-long child exploitation investigation, Indiana State Police announced on Friday.



Michael Anthony Prestamer, 32, of Munster, was preliminarily charged with six felony counts of child exploitation.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators received over 20 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to a specific online account that had been used for child exploitation.

Search warrants for a residence in Munster and a business in Hammond were requested and granted by a judge with the assistance of the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, Prestamer was arrested without incident and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Further charges will be considered and decided by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.