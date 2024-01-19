Chicago man charged with carjacking 65-year-old in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man charged with carjacking a 65-year-old man at gunpoint in the Washington Heights neighborhood in November was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Marcus McNeal, 18, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Chicago police said he was arrested by officers and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

McNeal was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 4, took a car from the victim, in the 9900 block of South May Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.