Man charged with battery, carjacking 45-year-old in Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is charged with carjacking a man in the Austin neighborhood back in May.
Donald Nolton, 23, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated battery – great bodily harm.
He was identified as the offender who on May 6 battered a man, 45, and forcibly took his vehicle in the 4800 block of West Division Street.
Nolton was placed into custody and charged accordingly.
He is due in bond court Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.