Man charged with battery, carjacking 45-year-old in Austin neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is charged with carjacking a man in the Austin neighborhood back in May.

Donald Nolton, 23, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated battery – great bodily harm.

He was identified as the offender who on May 6 battered a man, 45, and forcibly took his vehicle in the 4800 block of West Division Street.

Nolton was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Sunday. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 11:11 AM

