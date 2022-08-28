Man charged with battery, carjacking 45-year-old in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is charged with carjacking a man in the Austin neighborhood back in May.

Donald Nolton, 23, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated battery – great bodily harm.

He was identified as the offender who on May 6 battered a man, 45, and forcibly took his vehicle in the 4800 block of West Division Street.

Nolton was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Sunday.