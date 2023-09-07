Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with attacking 2 CPD officers in North Lawndale

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with attacking two Chicago police officers in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday.

Dantrell Dehart, 30, was arrested Tuesday, in the 3500 block of West Fulton Boulevard.

Police said he was identified as the offender who battered the officers in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue on Sept. 2.

Dehart was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated peace officer and aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

He was also charged with two misdemeanors of resisting arrest.                         

He is due to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 6:50 AM

