Man charged after threatening to kill ex, children during sexual assault in Volo

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after sexually assaulting his ex and threatening to kill her and their children, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Timpani Place, Volo Friday around 10 a.m. for an aggravated domestic battery.

The victim fled to a neighbor's home and called 911 as the suspect, identified as Thammaya Siackhasone, 39, of Hartigan Road, Volo, left the scene in his vehicle.

While responding to the scene, an alert Lake County Sheriff's Deputy spotted Siackhasone fleeing and conducted a traffic stop on his car.

Further investigation revealed Siackhasone arrived at the victim's home to pick up their children in common. Both children are under the age of 10, authorities said.

After retrieving the children from the victim, Siackhasone told the children to wait in his vehicle. Without authority or permission, Siackhasone then went inside the victim's home where he began battering and sexually assaulting the victim.

One of the children went inside after waiting in the vehicle and witnessed some of the abuse. The victim was able to get free and fled from the home.

During the battery, Siackhasone told the victim he intended to kill her and the children, authorities said.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Siackhasone with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, attempt criminal sexual assault, criminal trespass to residence, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence

The victim was treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

Siackhasone remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday.