Man facing charges after Lake County Sheriff's K9 finds over 2 kilograms of cocaine during traffic stop

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – A Texas man is facing drug charges after a Lake County Sheriff's canine discovers over two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop in Waukegan Friday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the stop for a traffic violation around 1:15 p.m. on a vehicle on Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan.

During the traffic stop, Lake County Sheriff's Canine, Duke, conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and indicated there was contraband inside the vehicle, police said.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a bag located on the floor of the front passenger seat containing over two kilograms of cocaine.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, Jorge Villareal-Flores,47, of Texas, was taken into custody.

He was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine.

"I am very proud of Canine Duke and his handler, Deputy Arrowood, for their efforts on this traffic stop. Our canine teams, and the entire Sheriff's Office, will continue working tirelessly to seize dangerous drugs and weapons, while arresting those who possess them, to keep our communities safe," said Sheriff John Idleburg.

Villareal-Flores is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He is due in court on July 19.