Chicago man charged in 2022 deadly shooting in Grand Crossing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Grand Crossing neighborhood back in December.

Fred Taylor, 24, of Chicago was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday, in the 1800 block of US Rt. 51 N Vandalia.

He was identified as one of the suspects who shot and killed the victim on Dec. 22 around 11:37 a.m., in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Taylor was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:36 AM

