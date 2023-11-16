Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in 2017 murder of 24-year-old man in Roseland

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Roseland back in 2017.

Darrell Cobbins, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the 16500 block of South Kedzie in Markham, Illinois.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who, on March 17, shot and killed the victim in the 10200 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Cobbins was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

