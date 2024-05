CHICAGO (CBS) — A man barricaded himself inside a Portillo's in Elmhurst, police reported Wednesday morning.

The Elmhurst Police Department said the man, reportedly armed with a knife, was last seen alone inside the closed restaurant, located at 155 S. IL Route 83.

The Elmhurst Crossing shopping center is closed as police investigate. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.