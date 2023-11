Man attacked with liquor bottle on Chicago train

Man attacked with liquor bottle on Chicago train

Man attacked with liquor bottle on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for a man who attacked a CTA Red Line rider with a liquor bottle in the South Loop.

Officers said the 23-year-old man was on the train when he was hit during an argument.

The victim got off the train at the Roosevelt stop and was taken to Northwestern Hospital with cuts on his arms.