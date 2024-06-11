Man arrested after apparently trying to jump fence at Chicago FBI HQ

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested a man Tuesday evening after he apparently tried to jump the fence at the FBI's Chicago headquarters.

The incident happened at the FBI Chicago Regional Office, at 2111 W. Roosevelt Rd. on the city's West Side.

The FBI did not provide many specifics, only saying there was an "incident" at the Roosevelt Road facility and there were no injuries. A suspect was in custody, the FBI said.

CBS 2's cameras captured Chicago Police officers taking the man away.

The FBI referred further questions to Federal Protective Services. Chicago Police directed questions to the FBI.

There was no word on why the man jumped the fence, nor charges late Tuesday.