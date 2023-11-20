Man arrested for second time in as many weeks, accused of stealing mail in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested for the second time in as many weeks on accusations of stealing mail in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Gustavo Balleza, 36, was arrested Monday in the 2300 block of North Clark Street, between Belden and Webster avenues near Francis W. Parker School, following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

A search of Balleza at the time of his arrest uncovered that he had two stolen identifications, five burglary tools, and 10 bank cards in the name of his victims, the USPIS said.

Balleza is set to be charged with 13 felony counts of burglary.

Balleza was also arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after being identified as a suspect in 15 burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the past month. He had been spotted breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail, the USPIS said.

The first time he was arrested, he was found to be carrying numerous fake IDs, legitimate IDs that belonged to other people, stolen mail, and about 65 bank cards in the victims' names.

Balleza was released on pretrial release following the first arrest, but then committed at least three more burglaries, the USPIS said. He was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court.