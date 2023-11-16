ISP: Man arrested for stabbing woman multiple times near expressway in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was arrested for stabbing a woman multiple times near Interstate 57 earlier this month, Illinois State Police announced Thursday.
Benigno Ramirez-Moreno, 39, was placed into custody for attempted murder.
Officials say on Nov. 8, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing that happened in the area of southbound I-57 near Harlem Avenue in Forest View, Illinois.
Troopers arrived and found a woman, 41, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ramirez-Moreno was identified as the suspect following an investigation and was arrested on Tuesday. He is currently being held for a detention hearing.
No further information was immediately available.
