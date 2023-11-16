Watch CBS News
ISP: Man arrested for stabbing woman multiple times near expressway in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was arrested for stabbing a woman multiple times near Interstate 57 earlier this month, Illinois State Police announced Thursday.

Benigno Ramirez-Moreno, 39, was placed into custody for attempted murder.

Officials say on Nov. 8, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing that happened in the area of southbound I-57 near Harlem Avenue in Forest View, Illinois.

Troopers arrived and found a woman, 41, with multiple stab wounds.  She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ramirez-Moreno was identified as the suspect following an investigation and was arrested on Tuesday. He is currently being held for a detention hearing. 

No further information was immediately available. 

