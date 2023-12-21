Joliet man charged after turning himself in for shooting death of mother

Man turns himself in for shooting mother to death in Joliet

Man turns himself in for shooting mother to death in Joliet

Man turns himself in for shooting mother to death in Joliet

The video above is from an earlier report.

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested and charged after turning himself in for allegedly shooting and killing his mother in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Holman, 21, was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Joliet police officers responded to the parking lot just before 1 p.m., in the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue, after receiving a 911 call from Holman who wanted to turn himself in for an unknown crime.

He told officers he killed someone at his residence in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane. He was then placed into custody and taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning.

While conducting an immediate welfare check at the Langsford Lane residence, officers found an unresponsive woman, 48, who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds inside the home. Additional officers and detectives arrived and conducted an extensive canvass of the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Will County Coroner's Office. She was believed to be Holman's mother.

The incident remains under investigation. The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identification of the victim and cause of death.