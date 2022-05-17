Man arrested for pointing gun at CTA passenger at 87th Street Red Line station

Man arrested after pointing gun at person at 87th Street Red Line station

Man arrested after pointing gun at person at 87th Street Red Line station

Man arrested after pointing gun at person at 87th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested overnight after pointing a gun at another man on the CTA Red Line, police said.

Around 12:15 a.m., a man was standing on the Red Line platform at 87th Street, when another man pointed a handgun at him, according to Chicago police.

Officers were able to locate the man with the gun after the victim provided police a description.

The man with the gun was taken into custody, and police recovered the weapon.