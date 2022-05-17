Man arrested for pointing gun at CTA passenger at 87th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested overnight after pointing a gun at another man on the CTA Red Line, police said.
Around 12:15 a.m., a man was standing on the Red Line platform at 87th Street, when another man pointed a handgun at him, according to Chicago police.
Officers were able to locate the man with the gun after the victim provided police a description.
The man with the gun was taken into custody, and police recovered the weapon.
