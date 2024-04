Man arrested after pushing security guard down 2 flights of stairs at Chicago train station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested after police said he pushed a security guard down two flights of stairs at a CTA station early Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, just before 2 a.m., the man tried to jump a turnstile, in the 500 block of North State Street when he pushed the 28-year-old private security guard down the stairs.

The security guard was not injured.