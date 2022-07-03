Man arrested after mace attack inside restaurant in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after spraying mace inside a restaurant in the Loop early Sunday morning.

Police noticed several people running outside the Emerald Loop Bar and Grill near Wabash and East Haddock Place around 12:53 a.m.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department treated the victims, rinsing the irritant out of their eyes and helping those who were having trouble breathing.

Based on descriptions from witnesses, police were able to arrest the suspect nearby.

A man who was inside told us what happened. When we spoke with him, he was comforting one of the victims overcome by mace.

"Everybody got pretty choked up that was in the area, end up just happen to run out," he said.

Several of the patrons were treated at the scene for exposure to the mace and then allowed to go home.