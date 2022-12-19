Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Goethe statue in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges are pending against the driver police said slammed a stolen pick-up truck into the Goethe statue in Lincoln Park.

Police said just after 2 a.m., police tried to pull over the driver after identifying the truck as stolen. Police said the driver, of a stolen truck, jumped the curb near Diversey parkway and Sheridan Road and hit the statue.

Police arrested the suspect after he tried to run away.

Oficers recovered a weapon.