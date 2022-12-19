Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Goethe statue in Lincoln Park

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Goethe statue in Lincoln Park
Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Goethe statue in Lincoln Park 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges are pending against the driver police said slammed a stolen pick-up truck into the Goethe statue in Lincoln Park.

Police said just after 2 a.m., police tried to pull over the driver after identifying the truck as stolen. Police said the driver, of a stolen truck, jumped the curb near Diversey parkway and Sheridan Road and hit the statue. 

statue.jpg

Police arrested the suspect after he tried to run away.

Oficers recovered a weapon.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.