Man arrested after being accused of groping women on CTA Red Line platform at Roosevelt

Man arrested after being accused of groping women on CTA Red Line platform at Roosevelt

Man arrested after being accused of groping women on CTA Red Line platform at Roosevelt

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man accused of groping two women on the Roosevelt Red Line platform has been arrested.

Chicago police said the women were waiting at the train when the man walked up and inappropriately touched them.

Police arrested the man Sunday and charged him with two counts of battery.