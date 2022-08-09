Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag.

The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.