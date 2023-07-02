Watch CBS News
Man arrested, accused of driving on NASCAR track in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been arrested after reportedly driving on the NASCAR track that has been set up in Chicago for the street races this weekend. 

Chicago Police say the 46-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive just after 9 p.m. 

Preliminary investigation shows the man drove through a barrier, police said. 

The track was not in use at the time of the incident. 

Charges are pending. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:20 PM

