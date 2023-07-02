Man arrested, accused of driving on NASCAR track in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been arrested after reportedly driving on the NASCAR track that has been set up in Chicago for the street races this weekend.
Chicago Police say the 46-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive just after 9 p.m.
Preliminary investigation shows the man drove through a barrier, police said.
The track was not in use at the time of the incident.
Charges are pending.
