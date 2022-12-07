Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police

Mundelein, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday.

FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.

Prior to his residence in Mexico, Botello lived in Wheeling, Illinois, police said.

After being taken into custody, Botello was transported back to the United States and turned over to the custody of Mundelein Police Department Investigators.

Botello faces two counts of first-degree murder for his involvement in the incident.

"Even though this case was no longer in the headlines, Mundelein Police Officers and investigators with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force were working behind the scenes to solve this crime. Thanks to their steadfast efforts, we now have a suspect in custody," said Mayor Steve Lentz.

"I applaud the teamwork between our dedicated investigators and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. It required a 'no quit' attitude to take this suspect into custody and I'm very proud of the collective effort," said John Monahan, Chief of Police.

The shooting happened on May 28, 2020, in the 300 block of North Lake Street. Gavile Jackson died as a result of the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Mundelein police officers said the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Sgt. Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, stated that "the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who knew each other. They had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related."

Investigators used witness information and surveillance footage to identify Botello.

He is currently in the custody of the Lake County jail awaiting his bond court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.