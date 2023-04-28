Watch CBS News
Man and woman found shot and killed in Burbank restaurant

BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and a man were found shot to death in a restaurant and southwest suburban Burbank Thursday evening.

Officers were called at 6:38 p.m. to Franks Chicago Shrimp House, 6539 W. 79th St., where they found a woman lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted first aid, but determined the woman was dead.

The officers also found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he also died.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:08 PM

