Man arrested in Joliet accused in shooting death of woman in Nashville

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested in Joliet Friday for the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Nashville last year.

Andra Christman, 49, of Nashville was taken into custody, in the 1400 block of Sehring Street, following a joint operation by the Joliet Police Special Operation Squad and detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Christman is accused of shooting and killing the victim back in December. He was originally wanted for violating probation in Nashville on weapons charges but a warrant was issued for homicide, authorities said.

Information developed that he was in the Joliet area. Officers and detectives made contact with him, and he surrendered without incident.

Christman was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he awaits extradition back to Tennessee.