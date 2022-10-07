Watch CBS News
Man, 64, found shot in head in alley on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in an alley on the city's South Side Friday night.

Police said around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 10300 block of South Green Street, and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

