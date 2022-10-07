Man, 64, found shot in head in alley on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in an alley on the city's South Side Friday night.
Police said around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 10300 block of South Green Street, and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no one is in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.